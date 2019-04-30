300 homes plan for Higham Ferrers

Plans have been submitted for 300 homes in Higham Ferrers.

Developer Sharbra Homes Ltd wants to build on land between The Ferrers School and the A6 Rushden bypass.

The 11.5 hectare site, which has been earmarked in the town’s 106 neighbourhood plan as a site for development, would have a mix one-bedroom to four-bedroom properties, 30 per cent of which would be affordable homes.

Higham Ferrers Town Council has objected to the plans for a number of reasons including the proposal that there will only be one access point in and out of the development, which it says could lead to congestion on the A6, and it also has concerns that there is not enough space between the secondary school and the neighbouring commercial site.

Rushden Town Council has also objected to the development as it says it is ‘very concerned about access from the site’. Proposed access is off a junction with John Clarke Way.

The highways authority has no objections to the housing scheme, but has asked for a £300,000 contribution towards bus provision and requested that a spine road runs through the development.

The local education authority has also asked that the developer pays a contribution towards funding more early years places at the Higham Ferrers Children’s Centre because it says there will not be capacity for the estimated 88 children the development will bring to the area.

East Northamptonshire council's planning committee will meet on May 8 and is being recommended by planning officers to grant the application if a final 106 legal agreement can be reached by June 28, or refuse it if the agreement is not reached by then.