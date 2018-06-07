Police warn of court action for street drinkers in Wellingborough

Action is being taken to tackle the problem of street drinking in Wellingborough town centre.

A series of tweets posted by one Northants Police officer last month gave an insight into the issue which is leading to other problems including litter, people urinating in public and anti-social behaviour.

On May 13, the officer posted: “Another two extremely intoxicated gentleman located on Cambridge Street, Wellingborough.

“Strong words of advice handed out by myself and @WboroPolice.”

The day before, he posted: “More evidence of excessive street drinking on the Market Square, Wellingborough.”

The officer seized a quantity of alcohol from four 17-year-olds in Derek Hooton Way on May 11, which was just 24 hours after tweeting this: “Today I have dealt with or been deployed to a total of 10 alcohol-related incidents.

“Involving 16 individuals.

“Disposing of eight litres of alcohol.

“In four different locations across Wellingborough.

“One CPNW issued and one CPN breach.”

During May, the officer also went out to reports of street drinkers behind Newcomen Road, a male in Orient Way who had breached his full community protection notice for consuming alcohol in public and to dispose of alcohol from people drinking in Croyland Gardens.

Another tweet said officers disposed of alcohol from three people in the space of just 50 minutes on May 8 - and all of this was before 11am.

Litter, people urinating in public and anti-social behaviour have been linked to street drinking in the town and it is something the force is trying to tackle with Wellingborough Council.

Inspector Sharan Wildman said: “Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and we are working closely with the Borough Council of Wellingborough to tackle street drinking in Wellingborough town centre and the anti-social behaviour that comes with it.

“In the past few months, we have issued a number of community protection notices to individuals who have been causing issues to prevent them from buying and drinking alcohol in the town centre.

“Breaches of these notices could result in a fine and a community behaviour order, which if breached could result in a custodial sentence of up to two years from the magistrates court or five years if convicted at crown court.

“In partnership with the council, a new Public Spaces Protection Order has been granted for the town centre which will enable us to continue to tackle the remaining persistent street drinkers and prevent further people from becoming involved in street drinking.

“Any instances of street drinking or associated anti-social behaviour should be reported to either the Borough Council of Wellingborough or Northamptonshire Police, to allow us to identify and target the individuals involved.”