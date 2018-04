Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a Kettering man who they wish to speak to in connection with an allegation of assault.

Officers are seeking information as to the whereabouts of Grant Lawrence, 37, of Mill Road, Kettering, who also has links to Leicestershire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000163354.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.