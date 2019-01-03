Police want to speak to anonymous Wellingborough man

Police have issued a photograph of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an investigation into assault, harassment and criminal damage offences.

Officers did not release the man’s name.

They believe the 23-year-old from Wellingborough may have information that will assist their inquiries into alleged offences committed in December 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.