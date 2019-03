Police are appealing for help to find a missing Corby male.

Ismail Omar, has not been seen since Friday, February 15, in the Corby area.

Ismail is described as an African male, around 5ft 6ins with a slim build. He has brown hair which is in 5cm dreadlocks with blond ends/tips. His age is unknown.

It is possible that he may be in the Luton area.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Ishmael, or anyone who may know where he is, to call police on 101.