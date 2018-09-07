Police trying to track down cyclist who may have been threatened outside Northampton train station

Officers would like to find the owner of a bike following an alleged attempted theft.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday, July 21, on the bridge close to the railway station.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police are seeking the owner of a bike who may have been threatened in an alleged attempt to steal his bike.

"The cyclist was on a red and white mountain bike and rode off following the incident. Officers are asking him to make contact. "

Anyone with any information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.