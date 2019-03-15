Police to teach Corby pre-school pupils about road safety

Corby Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Management and Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be talking about road safety to pre-school groups as part of a national campaign.

The BEEPBEEP programme runs on Wednesday, March 20 and is overseen by national road safety charity Brake.

The initiative educates children between the ages of two and five on basic messages around road safety.

PC Mark Walker from the Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "It’s important young children start learning about how to stay safe near roads and the dangers of traffic from an early age.

"The BEEPBEEP campaign is a great opportunity to get those important messages across."

The Corby campaign will speak to 10 pre-school and childminder groups.

Activities will include hand painting sessions to reinforce the key message of holding hands with a grown–up at this age, followed by an exciting visit from a police officer and their car.

Corby Borough Council’s lead member for housing and neighbourhood services, Cllr Bob Eyles said: "The BEEPBEEP campaign continues to be an important part of our ongoing school education programme.

"According to Brake, between 2014 and 2015 the number fatalities among children aged 0 to 15 in the UK rose by two per cent."