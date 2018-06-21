Police taking action against drugs and off-road motorbikes on Corby estate

Officers have been out on a Corby estate where concerns have been raised over drug use and off-road motorcycles.

Corby’s neighbourhood policing teams ran a day of action addressing local issues yesterday.

Corby neighbourhood policing sergeant Jon Hodgson said: “Wednesday’s day of action was one of a series we have planned for the next few months.

“The team visited the Kingswood estate following lots of concerns around the use of drugs and off-road motorcycles.

“We delivered letters asking for further information from residents about the issues and the problems associated with them.

“We are looking at longer term solutions to help address the problems and information from local people will help us to do that.

“Anyone who has any information about either issue is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”