Police say three victims of fatal crash all lived in Corby

Police have named the three people who died in a crash near Dingley.

All three were travelling in a silver Peugeot 407 on the A427 between Dingley and Market Harborough on Monday (February 12) when the collision took place at about 7.20am.

They were Ciprian Meria and Gheorghe Sofitchi, both aged 22, and Tatiana Chiosa aged 40.

All three lived in Corby.

A fourth man who was a passenger in the Peugeot remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A fifth man, the driver of a Ford Focus also involved in the collision remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Officers investigating the incident would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or anyone who may have seen the cars in the minutes prior to the collision.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.