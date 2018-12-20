Police say 'attempted abduction' of toddler in Rushden supermarket was case of mistaken identity

Northamptonshire Police have reassured the public that the report of child abduction in Rushden was simply a case of mistaken identity.

Officers were called at 2.40pm yesterday (December 19) when it was reported a woman shopping in Asda in Washbrook Road had picked up a two-year-old boy who was not hers and walked away with him.

The mother intervened and reported it to store security and the police, and since then there has been a lot of discussion about the incident on social media.

Detective Inspector Steve Watkins said: “We take such reports very seriously and have investigated the full circumstances relating to this incident, including a thorough review of store CCTV footage.

"Following our enquiries, this would appear to be a case of mistaken identity.

"The woman who picked up the child also had a child of similar age who was wearing a jacket of the same colour, and the two children appear to have been playing together at one point.

"I fully understand how distressing and worrying this will have been for the child’s mother and I would always encourage people to be vigilant and report any suspicious actions or behaviour.

"However, thankfully on this occasion, from reviewing the CCTV footage and speaking to store security, there is nothing to indicate there was any genuine intent to take the child."