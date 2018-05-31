Police reveal results after second night of additional stop search powers in Wellingborough

Police have revealed details following a second night of using additional stop search powers in Wellingborough.

Officers were granted the powers after responding to several incidents in the town over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Between 6pm and midnight yesterday (Wednesday), officers could stop any pedestrian or vehicle without any cause for suspicion, and conduct a search for offensive weapons.

The additional powers were granted in light of two recent incidents - reports of a person being seen with a firearm at Irchester Country Park on Monday and a serious assault on a 19-year-old by a gang in Bassett’s Park in Wellingborough on Saturday.

Speaking today (Thursday), a spokesman for Northants Police said: “Lots of people were spoken to by officers on foot patrol and were happy to see them and were engaging with them.

“Two men were found with cannabis and issued with warnings.”

