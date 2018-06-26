Police reveal more details about Wellingborough shooting

The investigation into a shooting in Wellingborough is ongoing but police say they believe they know where the incident took place.

A man was taken to hospital after being shot in the town last Thursday (June 21) between 7pm and 8pm.

Two boys were arrested but at the time police were still establishing where the incident took place.

They now believe it took place in the Jubilee Crescent/Berrymoor Road area of the Queensway estate.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The investigation into the shooting in Wellingborough last Thursday, June 21, is continuing with several lines of enquiry.

“We would still like to speak to anyone who may have any information about this incident which is believed to have taken place in the Jubilee Crescent/Berrymoor Road area of the Queensway Estate between 7pm and 8pm.

“The victim is continuing to receive medical treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Two teenage boys, aged 17, arrested in connection with the incident have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Queensway area of Wellingborough last Thursday evening is asked to call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”