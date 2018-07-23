Police replace gnome stolen from Kettering couple in viral video

A video of a bungling gnome thief in Kettering watched by millions around the world has had a happy ending.

The man stole the 2ft ornament from a house in Weekley Glebe Road on Sunday, July 1, at about 4.45am.

The couple with their new gnomes.

The theft was caught on CCTV, with footage showing the gormless thief falling head first into a fence, and has made headlines on news sites around the globe.

Police confirmed this morning (Monday) that no arrests have been made.

But officers from the force bought the victims new gnomes in their spare time.

A spokesman for Northants Police said the elderly victims were “chuffed” with their new gnomes and thanked Sunnyside Plants for the plants and tubs they donated donated.

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.