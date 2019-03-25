Police release images of two men in Sol Central, Northampton, who could have 'vital information' about rape

Two men who may have vital information about a rape in Northampton have been asked to come forward.

An appeal has been launched to find two men who may be able to help with an investigation into a rape in Northampton on the night between August 27 and 28, 2018.

Do you know either of the two men in the bottom right of the picture?

Police have now released CCTV images taken in Sol Central to try and identify the two men.

The men pictured, or anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

These two men could have vital information about a rape in Northampton.

Police are asking anyone who know these two men or know their whereabouts to come forward.