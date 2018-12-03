Police officer hospitalised after being struck by car stolen in Mears Ashby

A car thief stole a car from outside a Mears Ashby house before driving into a police officer and several parked cars.

It came after two cars - a red Mazda 6 and a red Seat Ibiza -were stolen from outside a house in Manor Road, Mears Ashby overnight on Thursday (November 30).

On Friday at about 6.10am, police officers found the Mazda parked in Mill Road, Semilong. But while they were there, the Seat was being driven along the same road.

In trying to get away, the car struck one of the officers and hit a number of vehicles in Mill Road and Leslie Road. Two men wearing dark clothing ran off along Lower Adelaide Street.

Police said today (Monday) that a man aged 24 was arrested and has been released on bail.

A police spokeswoman said the officer hit by the car received hospital treatment.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or who saw the incident on Semilong, is asked to call the police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers.