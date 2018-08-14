Police officer attacked in car park of Kettering fast-food restaurant

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident which saw a police officer assaulted.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in the McDonald’s car park in Northfield Avenue, Kettering, at about 1pm on Saturday (August 11).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A police officer, who was driving an unmarked car, pulled into the car park and spoke to a van driver about the manner of his driving.

“An altercation took place and the man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

“A number of witnesses have already come forward, however, officers believe more people may have seen what happened and are asking them to contact police on 101.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The man has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.