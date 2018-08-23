Police: No criminal investigation into Northants County Council

There is no criminal investigation taking place into the financial situation at Northamptonshire County Council.

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed they are not investigating the county council’s financial affairs, which have seen the authority twice declare that it may not be able to fulfil its financial obligations.

A member of the public reported several councillors and officers to the police in July after becoming concerned that some of their actions may be criminal.

But the county force says it is not currently investigating.

The person who reported the council, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that they were unhappy that the police were unwilling to investigate and would be asking them to take another look at the case.

He said he believes there could by charges to answer surrounding the way in which money was spent by the authority.