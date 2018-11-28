Police: net closing in on Corby bandit burglars

Officers say the net is closing in on those wanted for a string of break-ins at Corby’s pubs and clubs.

Almost 50 licensed premises have been raided since August in smash and grab incidents with fruit machines one of the main targets.

One venue, the Corby Conservative Club, has been targeted six times.

Fed-up landlords said they felt let down by the police response, Operation Trebuchet, at a meeting at The Viking Club last week.

But this morning police said they had make a breakthrough with DNA matches.

They say crime scene investigators (CSI) were deployed to all of the burglaries and a full forensic strategy was developed in order to ensure evidence was best preserved.

This has resulted in DNA matches that are now being progressed.

Officers from the force’s intelligence bureau have been working closely alongside officers from the criminal investigation department and extra patrols in the area are being conducted by neighbourhood police officers.

A number of search warrants at addresses across Corby have also been executed by the force’s Proactive Team as part of the investigation, as well as the stopping and searching of a number of people and vehicles.

Detective chief superintendent Caroline Marsh, said: “We are very aware of the anger and frustration among the business community in Corby at the moment and I would like to reassure them that the chief constable and I are personally overseeing this investigation in order to ensure the offenders are brought to justice.

“Business owners, landlords and landladies work extremely hard and to have their livelihoods threatened by criminals who think stealing is an acceptable way to make money is understandably sickening.

“I want to take this opportunity to make it absolutely clear to the offenders involved in this series of crimes that we are hot on their heels and it is only a matter of time before they are caught and brought to justice.

“If you have any information relevant to the investigation, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Alternatively, you can give us information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Police are continuing to appeal for help to track Stephen Hill in connection with the burglaries, who has been wanted since the start of November.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact police immediately.