Police have released a new image if a teenager who is still missing more than a week after he was last seen.

Blu King, 15, may be somewhere in Wellingborough.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for Blu, who has not been seen since February 16. He is 5ft 9in, with a medium build and short black hair.

People who may have seen him are asked not to approach him but to contact Northamptonshire Police on 999 immediately.