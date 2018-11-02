Police need help to find Corby’s most wanted man

This is the image of the man police want to speak to in connection with more than 30 raids on pubs and shops in Corby and the surrounding boroughs.

Detectives who are running Operation Trebuchet, an inquiry into a crime wave in the town that has hit dozens of local businesses, want the public’s help in locating him as they think he may have information about the burglaries.

Although officers were not able to confirm his name to our reporters, the Northants Telegraph can reveal he has been named locally as Stephen Hill, 31.

Now they are urging Corby people to provide any information they may have about Hill’s whereabouts, or any of the burglaries.

Among those pubs hit are the Shire Horse, the Conservative Club, Spread Eagle, The Beefeater and The Rowell Charter Inn, in Sun Hill, Rothwell, which was broken into sometime between 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 23 and 8am on Wednesday, October 24.

This week, one landlord in Corby told us she was ready to quit because she was so worried about the crime spree. Yvonne Duncan who runs the Kingfisher and Hazel Tree said she had considered closing down the pubs. Pubs in Sywell and Wellingborough were also hit.

Now Kettering and Corby Neighbourhood Inspector Scott Little has spoken out to reassure local people that the team of investigators is doing everything it can to catch those responsible.

Insp Little said: “Any pub or business premises that has been broken into is being looked at as part of Operation Trebuchet.

“The neighbourhood team are doing reassurance visits and looking at CCTV.

“I want to reassure members of the public and the community that Northamptonshire Police are doing lots of work around this, particularly at night when we have patrols going one.”

Operation Trebuchet has dedicated officers working around clock to try to catch the offenders and the wider police staff are also on alert.

Inspector Little added that it was crucial that officers are made aware of the crimes as soon as victims can do so.

He said: “Unfortunately some of the crimes have been reported the following day so it’s crucial we know what’s happened as soon as possible.”

Many of the pubs have been targeted for their gaming machines and Insp Little said the force was working with machine manufacturers to see if there are any ways of improving their security.

Insp Little said: “There are people out there who have information who haven’t already come forward. We’d urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. You can also report information online to Northamptonshire Police here or Crimestoppers online here

- Ross Laird, 39, has been charged with a burglary in Lloyds Road and has appeared in court. He is expected to make a second appearance this month.