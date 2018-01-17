Police name Kettering murder victim

A man who was murdered in a stabbing in Kettering has been named by police today (Wednesday).

29-year-old Gambian national Tairu Jallow died after an incident just after 9pm on Sunday.

Police and ambulance services were called to an address in Havelock Street, following reports of a man being stabbed.

Mr Jallow was treated at the scene by paramedics but died of his injuries.

Tributes to Mr Jallow have been left on a Gambian news page on social media.

Danielle Elmore said: “Never I’m gutted he was a lovely guy worked with him at specsavers was very popular everyone loved you there you will be missed.

“You had a kind heart with good intentions always.

“Rest in peace flex you was a legend never forgotten, I send my love to your family friends and loved ones at this hard time xx.”

Nicola Hudson said: “RIP too sad for words crazy that you’ve gone my friend my hart goes out to your wife and the whole family bless.”

Sharon Louth said: “So sad one of the most lovely people you could ever meet why the hell would anyone ever want to hurt him.

“Rest in peace flex xx.”

Officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team are leading the murder investigation and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Phil Mills said: “We are following a number of lines of inquiry but we still need to speak to anyone who may have any information about what happened in Havelock Street on Sunday evening.

“Our thoughts are with Tairu’s family and friends and specialist police officers are continuing to support them.

“The family has asked that they be allowed to come to terms with their loss without intrusion at this very difficult time.”

A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Monday (January 15) found Mr Jallow died as a result of a stab wound.

No further action is being taken against a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 421 of 14/01/18. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.