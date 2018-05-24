Police monitor traffic outside Wellingborough school

Police have been monitoring traffic outside the entrance to a school on a busy road into Wellingborough.

Officers spent time at the entrance of Wellingborough School in London Road this morning (Thursday).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It is to do with the changes of the road layout.

“Officers were there to educate and advise people about the no right turn.”

The spokesman said there had been reports of some drivers ignoring the road markings and still turning right.

A tweet from the @WboroPolice team said: “Please drive responsibly when dropping and picking children up.”