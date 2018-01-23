Police make direct appeal to group involved in Kettering murder

A senior police officer investigating the murder of a man in Kettering has made a direct appeal to the group involved.

29-year-old Tairu Jallow died after being stabbed at his house in Havelock Street at about 9pm on January 14.

Police believe a group of men entered his house, where his wife was also present, before the attack.

Detective Inspector Phil Mills, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, appealed to the group involved to listen to their conscience.

He said: “There’s a group of people that are involved in this.

“Part of the appeal is to any of them, they know who was at the address, they know why they came here.

Tairu Jallow. NNL-180117-153954005

“If any of them has a conscience in terms of what went on, what they intended to do and what actually happened, we’re looking for them to come forward and tell us.

“With a group of people one of them might come forward.”

Yesterday, police released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to trace as part of their investigation.

The scene of the crime is one of the first houses in Havelock Street from the busy Rockingham Road end, and Det Insp Mills also appealed to anyone who was in the area who may have seen anything to contact them.

Det Insp Phil Mills. NNL-180123-153523005

He said: “It’s a one-way street so people might have been travelling through here to get somewhere else.

“If they were in the area at that sort of time we are interested in talking to them.

“If anyone recognises the person in that footage we’d like to know who that is.”

Mr Jallow, a Gambian national, had been living in the UK for a while and was doing warehouse work in and around Kettering.

Det Insp Mills moved to reassure the public that it was an isolated incident.

He added: “These are really rare incidents.

“We think this is an isolated incident at the moment and we’re not linking it to anything else.”

Three men who were previously arrested in connection with the incident have been released with no further action to be taken.

Anyone with information can either call 101 to speak directly to police officers or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting Operation Network.

Alternatively, go online at mipp.police.uk and click on the ‘Northants Police – murder of Tairu Jallow’ box.