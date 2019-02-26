Police looking into Kettering “electoral fraud” tweet

A Kettering care assistant responsible for getting clients to polling stations said he would “make sure” every client he cared for would vote the same way.

A tweet by Colin Kirkby, under the handle @ColinKirkby88, suggested he would ensure every person in his care would vote for Labour.

This tweet caused a social media storm.

In a reply to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on the social media website, he said: “I work in a care home and am responsible for getting my clients to the polling office.

“I will be making sure everyone [sic] of them ticks Labour!

“We can do this! #IStandWithCorbyn”

It is not known which care home Mr Kirkby works at and he could not be reached for comment.

The tweet from the care assistant created a Twitter storm at the weekend with many accusing him of electoral fraud and urging authorities to investigate.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed they were “looking into” the tweet.

Mr Kirkby went on to tweet that he had been “taken aside” by his manager and assured her he would never influence anyone else’s vote.

He also said he had agreed not to partake in any future polling trips.

Mr Kirkby later deleted the tweets and his Twitter account.

An Electoral Commission spokesman said electoral fraud is a criminal offence and that they work closely with police to support them when it comes to investigating allegations.

The spokesman said: “We are ready to provide them with any advice should they decide to take further action.”