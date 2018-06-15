Police launch search for missing 17-year-old, Shannan Cottrell, from Northampton

Police are appealing for a missing teenager from Northampton to make contact with them.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Shannan Cottrell, 17, from Northampton, was last seen at about 5.30pm on Thursday, June 14, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"She was wearing a bottle green hooded top, black leggings and black heeled boots.

"Shannan is white, of medium build and around 5ft 5ins tall. She has blond hair which is often is a ponytail," the spokesman added.

Shannan or anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.