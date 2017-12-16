Police investigation into ‘devastating’ death of two-year-old in Northampton continues

Police are continuing house-to-house enquiries after a two-year-old boy died in Northampton.

Police and paramedics were called to a property in Arthur Street at 12.45pm yesterday (Friday) after reports of an unresponsive child who later died at Northampton General Hospital.

A 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the child’s death, remains in custody as the investigation into what happened continues.

A forensic post-mortem examination is expected to take place tomorrow (Sunday) at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Detective Chief Inspector Ally White, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “The death of a child is devastating and we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“As people would expect, our specially trained officers are offering support to the child’s family who have requested privacy at this time.”