Police investigating reports of man with gun in Irchester park

An investigation is under way after reports of a man holding “a possible firearm” in Irchester Country Park.

Police were called the park shortly before 6pm yesterday (Monday, May 28) to reports of two males riding a motorcycle through the park, one of whom is believed to have been holding the weapon.

Officers carried out a search of the area and spoke to a number of witnesses.

Patrols are continuing and the investigation is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride said: “We are taking this incident very seriously and a full investigation is under way.

“Although we have spoken to a number of people who were in the park at the time, we would urge anyone else who was in the area yesterday evening and may have seen the men or the motorcycle, or any other suspicious activity, to contact police as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”