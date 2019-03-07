Police increasingly concerned for missing Corby woman

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Corby woman who has not been seen since the weekend.

Gemma MaCleod, 39, was last seen at about 7.40pm on Saturday, March 2, in the car park at Northampton railway station.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Gemma’s welfare and are urging her, or anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts, to get in touch with police.

Gemma is 5ft 7in, with a slim build and brown hair, often worn in a ponytail at the side of her head. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a white shirt, black leggings or jeans and trainers.

Anyone with any information about where Gemma is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 513 of 2/3/19.