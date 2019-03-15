Police incident in Corby town centre

Police officers attended an incident in Elizabeth Street this afternoon.

Several police cars were seen blocking another vehicle in outside the former police station.

Police on the scene outside Deene House, Corby. Pictures by Adrian Troughton. NNL-190315-162013005

Traffic was temporarily stopped from driving down the street.

Eyewitness Adrian Troughton said: “I came out of the Chapel Gym at about 2.10pm and tried to drive out of the car park.

“The traffic was at a standstill. I looked left and saw a police van with its blue lights flashing. It was on the wrong side of the road blocking a van in. The police van was bonnet to bonnet with the other van. They were outside the old police station. There were four police cars parked on the other side of the road. I don’t know what was happening.

“After a few minutes The police van backed into the side street at the side of the old police station. The traffic was then allowed to travel down Elizabeth Street.”

A police spokesman said that the incident involved a person who had been offered some help who then caused some public disorder. Officers were still on the scene later this afternoon.