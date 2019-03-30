Police in woodland today to tackle illegal bikers around Weldon, Brigstock and Stanion

Off-road bikers who are causing issues in woodland around three villages are being targeted by police in an operation today (Saturday, March 30).

Members of the Kettering Proactive Police team are out in their own off-road vehicles on woodland along the A6116 this afternoon to intervene in issues that local land-owners and woodland users have been experiencing with nuisance bikers.

Riders have been using the woods around Brigstock, Stanion and Weldon to ride illegally.

Offciers have already issued a S59 notice that gives them powers to seize vehicles driven in an anti-social way to one rider. This bike was confiscated and the rider has been reported - suspected of having no licence, insurance, MOT or tax.