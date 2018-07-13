Police in Corby tackle law-breaking motorists

Parking, speeding and litter were on the priority list for police officers in Corby during the past three months.

The Corby Neighbourhood team which includes police officers, PCSOs and Neighbourhood Wardens, were out and about tackling issues raised by local people throughout the spring.

Residents identified three priorities for the team to tackle between April and June - parking, speeding and litter.

During that time they have worked alongside partners in schools to promote road safety messages on speeding and have carried out enforcement action across the town, supported by the Safer Roads Team.

Tackling the issue of inappropriate parking near schools remains a priority for the team and their partners.

More than 600 children in the town have received an input about the environmental, social and safety aspects of walking to school during assemblies.

A further 350 children have been introduced to the Park and Stride scheme which encourages those parents who live too far from school to walk the entire distance to drive only part of the way to school and walk the rest, rather than park closely to the school.

Around 1,900 children from across the town and surrounding area have also taken part in a stencilling programme promoting the ‘walk to school’ message.

Throughout the summer the team will be focusing on parking, speeding and people causing a nuisance.

Corby Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Jon Hodgson said: “We continue to ask people in Corby what they’re concerns are and what is impacting on them. “People can have their say one what they think we should prioritise by filling out this short online survey here.”