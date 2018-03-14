Police give update on Wellingborough shooting investigation

Police carried out four warrants today (Wednesday) in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Wellingborough.

The boy, who has since recovered, was shot in an alleyway leading into Minerva Way on January 28.

He was confronted by three men wearing face coverings who threatened him before shooting him with a firearm, believed to be a shotgun.

The three men then left the area.

Today four warrants at addresses in Northampton were carried out as part of the investigation, Op Mackle.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride said: “While it would be inappropriate, as the investigation is ongoing, to comment further on what we have found at these addresses today, I would like to thank members of the community and our local partners who have supported this investigation and provided information to further our inquiries.

“I would like to reassure members of the public in Wellingborough where the offence was committed and in the areas of Northampton where the enforcement activity took place today, that we are continuing to take this incident extremely seriously and continue to investigate all opportunities to ensure we bring those responsible to justice.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal for anyone who may not yet have come forward with information, no matter how small they think it might be, to please contact us either on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Chief Inspector Lara Alexander-Lloyd said: “Northamptonshire Police will continue to work alongside our communities and local partners as part of this investigation.

“If anyone has any concerns, I would encourage them to contact their local neighbourhood policing team, details of which can be found at www.northants.police.uk/neighbourhoods.

“Following your local team on Twitter is also a good way of keeping up to date with the issues in your area.”

A 21-year-old man who was arrested has been released under investigation.