Police dog helps find hidden suspects after van is stolen in Northampton

Two men are in custody after a Northamptonshire Police sniffer dog helped find them hiding in a woodland.

In the early morning of August 8, a van was stolen from the Kingsley Park area before being dumped in Little Billing.

Officers later arrested two men thanks to the help of Nala.

East Midlands Operational Support Services Dog Section tweeted: "Little bit of training first thing last night for PDs Harper and Nala.

"Followed by an excellent result for Nala when she tracked away from a stolen van dumped by two suspects and then found them hidden in woodland.

"Both arrested and may be linked to many local van thefts."

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "It happened at about 3.40am on the August 8 in Pinewood Road, Northampton.

"The van was later found in Valley Road.

"We have arrested two men, aged 26 and 27, and they are currently in police custody."

