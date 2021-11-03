Police confirm fatality from Northampton town centre collision between pedestrian and car

The collision happened in Broad Street. (File picture).

A collision in Northampton town centre has resulted in a fatality, police have confirmed.

Several roads around the area, including Marefair, Regent Street and Spencer Bridge Road were closed as the incident was dealt with. Broad Street remains closed and drivers are expected to experience delays in the area.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed that the collision involved a black Ford KA and a pedestrian. Sadly, a fatality has been confirmed as a result of the collision.

The force's Serious Collision Investigation Team is now appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or CCTV.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 quoting reference number: 252.

The collision happened just a couple of hundred yards from the spot where a 39-year-old woman and her unborn child died in a collision with a Nissan Pathfinder in May.

Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, aged 39, left behind four children aged between one and 21.

She died in a collision with a Nissan Pathfinder at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket on the A508 in the town centre.