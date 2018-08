Police were called following a stabbing in Rushden today (Tuesday).

Officers were called out after reports of someone being seriously assaulted in the High Street just after 1.30pm.

And an update from the police at 3.40pm said three arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would ask anyone with information to call us on 101.”