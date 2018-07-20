Police called to bus demo in Wellingborough

Police have been called to a demonstration led by campaigners calling for a bus route to be saved.

Community group Action 34 is trying to save the bus that runs between Wellingborough and Kettering via Little Harrowden, Orlingbury and Pytchley.

The service, which currently serves the Kingsway, Henshaw and Barnwell roads in Wellingborough, is due to finish from tomorrow (Saturday).

Dozens of people gathered for the demonstration organised for 10am today (Friday) in Church Street, Wellingborough.

However, police were called at 10.30am as between 30 and 40 people were in the road, preventing the buses from travelling.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are there to keep people off the zebra crossing and to facilitate the traffic.”

This route is one of numerous bus services being cut as part of cost-cutting measures by Northants County Council.

