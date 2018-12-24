Police called in after more than £10k stolen from major Corby charity

A police investigation is under way into the theft of more than £10,000 from Corby’s homeless charity Nightlight.

The charity, which runs the homeless shelter at the town’s former police station, was targeted by a thief who stole £10,580 from the bank account.

Nicola Pell, CEO of Corby Nightlight

Chief Executive Officer Nicola Pell said that she was heartbroken when she discovered the theft after checking the charity’s bank balance and had provided police with information to help them find the culprit.

She added that she had immediately informed the charity’s board of trustees when she discovered the money was missing from the bank account in November and said that they had since met independently to discuss the matter.

Nightlight has been overwhelmingly supported by hundreds of people across the town who have donated food, clothes, sleeping bags, money and time. It is currently in a temporary home in Corby Police Station and is due to move into new, permanent, premises in Cannock Road in the town next year.

More than 100 volunteers are in place to cater for the shelter’s 30 guests.

The charities commission has been informed of the theft and a statement from them said: “We are aware of allegations of a theft having taken place at Corby Nightlight. Trustees of the charity reported this to us in line with our guidance on reporting serious incidents, and we are currently assessing this to establish what regulatory action may need to be taken.”

Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said that an investigation into the theft was ongoing and that no arrests had yet been made.

Nightlight’s board of trustees released a statement last night to the Northants Telegraph. It said: “The Board of Trustees at Corby Nightlight were made aware of fraudulent activity on their back account at the time it took place.

“Since that time we have worked with all agencies to assist in their investigations. Additional safeguards have been put in place to ensure the charity can not be victim to such a cruel act of criminality again.

“We have done our utmost to ensure the shelter and the service it provides has not been affected. To that end we are most grateful to the people of Corby and the surrounding areas for their donations and support, including the hours dedicated to the shelter by the volunteers. We could not operate in the way we do without the generosity shown.”