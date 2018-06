Police were called after a woman’s body was found in water in a village in East Northants.

The woman’s body was discovered at about 7.30am on Friday (June 22) in a shallow stretch of water in Woodford.

Her body was found in the area known as ‘Plantation’ by local residents.

While no details about the woman’s identity have been released by police, a spokesman for the force said: “We were called to reports of a sudden death in Woodford and are preparing a report for the coroner.”