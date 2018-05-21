Police called after reports of gunshots fired in Rushden

Three people have been arrested after reports of gunshots being fired in Rushden.

Police were called to reports of a number of gunshots being fired at a property in Alnwick Close in the town at about 8.40pm on Saturday (May 19).

Officers attended the scene and an investigation into what happened is under way.

House-to-house enquiries have taken place and police patrols in the area have been increased.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

All three have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

DCI Lee McBride, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “These incidents are extremely rare and I want to reassure people that we are taking the matter very seriously.

“We have increased patrols in the area and have been talking to local residents about what happened.

“An investigation into the incident has started and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information regarding it.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”