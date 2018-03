Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Phoebe Illingworth, 16, has been missing from the Irchester area since February 25.

Officers are growing concerned for her welfare and are urging Phoebe to make contact to let them know she is safe and well.

Phoebe is described as 5ft 2in tall and slim, with very long brown hair, blue eyes and pale skin.

Phoebe, or anyone with information as to her whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.