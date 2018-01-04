Police appeal over Wellingborough altercation

Police have issued an appeal for dashcam footage after an altercation in Wellingborough.

The incident happened between 4pm and 4.15pm on Tuesday (January 2) in Cambridge Street when there was an altercation between two groups of people.

Both groups were in their late teens to early 20s and all were wearing hooded tops.

One of them wore a green jacket.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or anyone who has dashcam footage which may provide more information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.