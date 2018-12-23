Police appeal for witnesses after man, aged 38, is taken to hospital after an attack in Corby

Police are today appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Corby last night.

Officers were called to an address in the old village area of the town shortly after 8.35pm on Saturday (December 22) where a 38-year-old man was found with injuries to his stomach and neck.

He was transferred by paramedics to hospital where his condition was today described as stable.

Officers are today conducting a search of the property and the surrounding area as well as carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Det Insp Dave Harley, who is leading the investigation, said: “Police officers responded very quickly to this incident and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have seen anything suspicious in that area at about 8.30pm last night.

“Our officers are working around the clock to find those responsible for this attack and we are working on a number of lines of inquiry.

“Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”