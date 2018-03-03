Police appeal for help with begging at Wellingborough retail park

Police are appealing for help in tackling begging outside stores on a Wellingborough retail park.

Officers from the Wellingborough neighbourhood policing team say there have been reports of people begging outside units on the Castlefields Retail Park in London Road.

It has prompted them to ask people to be aware of the issue and to contact them if they see this happening so they can try to tackle the problem.

A message posted this week by Phil Wane, community support officer in Wellingborough, said: “We are receiving a number of verbal reports of predominantly males begging outside the retail units and also in the car park of the retail park.

“Begging does not always mean these males are asking for money, the males are asking for food and are claiming to be homeless.

“The males we have identified are not homeless, and we are actively working with these persons housing providers around this matter.

“Please could local residents and visitors to the Castlefields Retail Park who are approached and asked for money or other items please call 101 at the time this occurs and provide a full description of the person who approached them, and what was asked for so police can respond and deal with those begging.

“We are trying to work with the retailers who are also reporting this as they are regularly receiving complaints from customers attending their stores.”

Units at the retail park include the M&S Foodhall, B&Q and Dunelm.

And the officer added: “Those who are identified as not homeless may also be breaching other conditions as part of community protection notice warnings or community protection notices they may already be in receipt of.

“We appreciate your support with this matter.”