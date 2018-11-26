Police appeal for help to find missing Abington man Eddie Henry

Officers concerned for the welfare of a missing man are appealing for help in finding him.

Edmund Henry, known as Eddie, was last seen on Thursday, November 22 in Abington Street, Northampton.

Earlier in the month the 41-year-old had been working in the Bath area, and may have returned to the area for work. He may also have work arranged in Plymouth.

Originally from Dublin, he may also have travelled to Ireland.

Eddie is described as white, 5ft 7in and of slim build.

He has short dark and grey hair with green eyes, and usually has a stubble beard. He does not drive and relies on public transport to get around.

When he was last seen, Eddie was wearing a charcoal grey body-warmer or gilet.

Eddie, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.