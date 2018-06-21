Plans to turn Rushden’s former ambulance station into flats

A former ambulance station could be turned into flats if given the go-ahead.

An application has been made for demolition of Rushden’s former ambulance station in Station Road.

And if approved by councillors, the town centre site will be turned into 11 one-bed apartments.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “This will make a valuable contribution towards the housing mix by creating accommodation suitable for couples and single people.

“This demographic often wish to live in town centres due to employment opportunities, the high level of services and facilities, and good public transport provision.”

If planning permission is granted by East Northants Council, access to the site would be from Station Road and there would be 12 car parking spaces and 12 cycle parking spaces.

However, one objection has already been lodged with the council.

It says: “I am writing with regards to the planning application for 11 apartments of the existing ambulance station.

“I currently live nearby and with the works of the flats at the bottom of Station Road, Stanley Hunt Printers’ renovation and the HMO development at number 54 the parking is awful and the amount of lorries up and down the road all day and having to move cars around so the lorries can load and unload is a nightmare, especially when you have children, a car has also been damaged on the road.

“There has been several bonfires in the middle of the day with the burning rubbish, tonnes of dust and dirt all over the roads, cars and all over the windows not to mention the early starting works sometimes as early as 7am.

“There is far too many flats being crammed into this street and we are now looking for somewhere else to live because it’s now an awful street to live on.”

For more details about the plans, search for 18/01092/FUL on the planning page of the East Northants Council website.