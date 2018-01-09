Plans to launch night shelter in Wellingborough in the coming weeks

Help is needed as volunteers take steps towards setting up a night shelter in Wellingborough.

Wellingborough Homeless Forum was recently launched to bring groups and organisations together to tackle the problem of homelessness and those at risk of it in the town.

The forum has four sub-groups, including the urgent accommodation group which recently met and agreed to set up an urgent night shelter in the next couple of weeks.

Marion Turner-Hawes, the forum’s deputy chairman, said: “It is hoped we will be able to run this scheme from February to April 2018.

“Members of the Wellingborough Homeless Forum are now in discussions with various local community and religious groups to help make this service happen.

“It is hoped groups will be able to provide an appropriate night shelter space for at least one night a week and that the night shelter will effectively rove within the town.”

The group is appealing for help to make this happen, including religious and community groups coming forward if they have an appropriate space to accommodate beds and some support for a number of roughsleepers for one night a week from February to April.

They are also appealing for access to bedding and camp beds for four to seven sites, or support to transport these items between sites.

Volunteers will be needed to help run the night shelter at each site, including providing a simple meal in the evening and breakfast and some basic support.

Financial support is also required of about £50 per night to help groups cover the cost of hosting the night shelter and covering any additional costs.

Marion added: “We welcome help from individuals, religious groups and community groups to help make this service and support available.

“We plan to liaise with other night shelters in Rushden, Northampton, Corby and Kettering to learn from them as well as drawing upon the experience of volunteers locally who have helped run the Community SWEP service in Wellingborough in previous years.”

Anyone who would like to help can get in touch by searching for Wellingborough Homeless Forum on Facebook or contacting Valerie Anslow by emailing valerieanslow@icloud.com.