Plans submitted for major development set to create 500 jobs in Rushden

Plans have been submitted for a major investment and regeneration scheme which would create 500 jobs if given the go-ahead.

Development specialist Ashfield Land has submitted a planning application for a major new commercial scheme known as Rushden Gateway on the A45 opposite Rushden Lakes.

The project – estimated to create approximately 500 new jobs – is for the development of about 28 acres to include retail and business space as well as a care home.

The Rushden Gateway site fronts the A45, next to Crown Park, and is opposite Rushden Lakes.

The detailed application includes a new 18,600 sq ft foodstore, 24,800 sq ft of non-food retail floor space, a 2,000 sq ft drive-thru, a 60-bed unit care home as well as 200,000 sq ft of business floor space.

Nick Jones, director of Ashfield Land, said: “This is a substantial investment to deliver jobs and new business space for Rushden.

“The development of nearly 300,000 sq ft space proposed at Rushden Gateway will attract and support new and growing businesses as well as making a major contribution to the local economy.”

In addition to the estimated 500 new jobs, 120 further jobs will be either directly or indirectly created through construction, which is due to start in 2019 if planning permission is granted.

The total economic output for Rushden Gateway is estimated at nearly £17 million per annum.

Simon Toseland, a director of the retained regional agent Prop-Search, said: “The Rushden Gateway scheme will be anchored by a pre-let (subject to planning) of the expanding and highly-successful operator Aldi.

“As well as the retail element of the scheme, business units ranging from circa 5,000 sq ft to 80,000 sq ft will be available and squarely aimed at addressing the chronic shortage of business space within the local market.”

In addition to the new buildings, the plans include areas of public space and car parking, all within a carefully designed and landscaped setting.

Ashfield Land acquired the Rushden Gateway site from Barratt Homes in January 2016 and has subsequently undertaken detailed consultations on the proposals both with the local authority and general public.

The site is allocated for commercial development within the East Northamptonshire Council local plan.

More information is available at www.rushdengateway.com or www.prop-search.com.