Plans submitted for 84 homes in Irthlingborough

Plans to build 84 homes in Irthlingborough have been submitted to East Northamptonshire Council.

The houses and bungalows are set to be built on land north of Wellingborough Road to the west of existing homes in Green Close and Presland Way.

Of the 84 properties, 37 are described as affordable and the remaining 47 would be split between shared ownership (37) and market sale (10).

"It is clear that Irthlingborough is a focus for housing growth... given its designation as a Market Town because of its good range of services and facilities," reads a document submitted by the applicant, EMH Homes.

"The application site is located close to critical services, including a primary school, employment, food retail and leisure provision."

A mix of four one-bedroom houses, three two-bedroom bungalows, 36 two-bedroom houses, 37 three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses is proposed.

With the exception of three single-storey properties, all of the homes would be two storeys.

The approximate site density is 24 dwellings per hectare.

The site has agricultural land to the north and west and will have a single point of road access from Wellingborough Road.

No parking courtyards are proposed and all parking would be off-road, on plot parking.

A minimum of two car parking spaces for each house would be provided.

Outline planning permission was granted for up to 60 homes, public open space and associated access and other necessary infrastructure in October 2013.

Approval was given to Hazelton Homes for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development in February 2017.

Hazelton Homes has now sold the site to EMH Homes and if permission is granted for the proposals, the applicants will develop the site.