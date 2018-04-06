Plans for up to 100 houses on land near Nene Park site in Irthlingborough

Plans for up to 100 houses on land near to where the Nene Park stadium used to stand are to be discussed next week.

The outline application is for up to 100 residential dwellings including vehicular access, pedestrian links, open space, drainage and associated works at Nene Business Park in Diamond Way, Irthlingborough.

The Nene Park Outpatients Clinic in Irthlingborough

If approved, the houses would be built on land behind the Nene Park Outpatients Clinic and just a stone’s throw from where Nene Park stadium used to be before its demolition last year.

When the application was first submitted back in 2016, it also included proposals for a care home, but this element is no longer part of it.

East Northants Council’s planning management committee are set to discuss the plans next week.

And a report has been prepared for the meeting, including a number of objections and concerns raised by neighbours and local residents.

The stadium was demolished last year

Among the concerns raised is extra traffic leading to congestion, particularly on the A6, at schools, through the town centre and Chowns Mill roundabout.

Other issues include highway safety concerns with reference to past accidents and crossing of the A6 being hazardous, a strain on local services such as schools, doctors and dentists, risk of flooding and visual impact.

However, the report concludes: “Subject to approriate mitigation through Section 106 and conditions, the application is considered to be acceptable.

“The site has long been earmarked for development and is included in the council’s five year housing land supply projections.

“It is in a sustainable location, close to existing employment and other facilities, and will provide for an adequate amount of open space, without harming nearby protected assets.

“Full details of layout, landscaping, scale, appearance can be considered at reserved matters stage.”

It has been recommended that outline planning permission is granted subject to the completion of a Section 106 legal agreement to mitigate the impact of the development.

Councillors will discuss the plans at a meeting starting at 7pm on Wednesday (April 11) at the East Northants Council offices in Cedar Drive, Thrapston.