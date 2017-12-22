Plans for garden square with more shops and another restaurant at Rushden Lakes

Plans have been submitted for a garden square which will include more shops and a restaurant at Rushden Lakes.

Stores including M&S, Primark and New Look were among the first to open at the multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme this summer as part of phase one.

Plans for phase two, which include a 14-screen cinema and more shops and restaurants, were approved in August 2016.

Three large retail units were originally planned and given planning consent this year on land next to the existing Terrace A.

However, this has now been re-designed to provide a landscaped garden square surrounded by smaller retail units and the planning application for it has just been submitted to East Northants Council.

If approved, it would provide a total of 2,740 sqm GIA of retail and restaurant floorspace across 13 units, split between ground floor and mezzanine level.

The garden square would be at the far end of the development on land next to the terrace of shops including Flying Tiger, Two Seasons, Pandora and Joules.

The units would be arranged in an L-shaped building and have a contemporary style of architecture.

LXB, the developer behind the scheme, says high quality landscaping and seating will encourage visitors to enjoy this public space.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application by LXB state: “The proposed garden square will complement the existing and operational development that forms part of the wider Rushden Lakes scheme.”

They also say: “As well as retail uses, the garden square looks to include a bespoke restaurant unit to the centre of the scheme.

“The proposed development comprises the erection of two new buildings to provide 13 units in total, centred upon a new area of public realm.”

The planning application has been submitted following a public event at the Rushden Lakes boathouse last month to get feedback from people on the garden square and a proposed new access road into the site.